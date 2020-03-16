Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded down $3.21 on Monday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,673,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

