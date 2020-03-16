Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,519,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,516,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

