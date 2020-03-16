Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,749,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,715,000 after buying an additional 1,638,466 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,359,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,604,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

