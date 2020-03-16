Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $269,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,831,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,661. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

