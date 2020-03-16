Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Invests $2.50 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,493,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,574. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

