WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.91.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. 521,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.