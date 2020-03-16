Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $89.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5,399.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

