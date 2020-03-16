Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recently:

3/10/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/2/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $134.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/3/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

JPM stock opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.32 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

