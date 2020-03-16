Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):

3/14/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $84.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The HDPE project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. The company is committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging on healthy cash flows. It has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, LyondellBasell is seeing certain challenges in the Intermediates and Derivatives business. It is also exposed to raw material cost pressure. Maintenance turnarounds are also expected to hurt margins in the Olefins & Polyolefins – Americas business.”

2/5/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

