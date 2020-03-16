Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regenxbio (RGNX)

Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2020 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

3/3/2020 – Regenxbio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/29/2020 – Regenxbio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Regenxbio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

