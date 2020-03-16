Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

3/10/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

1/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 300,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

