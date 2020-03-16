Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

3/9/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

2/5/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

NYSE:RY opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $66,605,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.