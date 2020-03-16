Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently:

3/13/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company's lower-than-expected holiday sales results. Six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas hurt comparable sales performance. Although net sales during the period grew 13.4%, comparable sales fell 2.6%. Based on the results, the company trimmed fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 view. Despite soft sales performance, management believes that it remains on track to meet gross margin expectations on the back of effective inventory management and cost containment efforts. Also, the company remains on track with its focus on merchandise assortment, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, pricing strategy, expanding store base, improving supply chain and delivering better WOW products.”

2/25/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.