Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently:

3/13/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

2/28/2020 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $191.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/21/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $192.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

1/20/2020 – salesforce.com had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/17/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $135.32 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $138,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,862 shares of company stock valued at $67,952,784. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

