Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VMware (VMW)

3/6/2020 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

2/6/2020 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $171.00.

1/22/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VMW stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. 23,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

