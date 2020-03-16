Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080,599 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $107,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 41,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

