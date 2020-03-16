Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Price Target to $2.50

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 430,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,043. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fossil Group news, Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,912 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,269 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

