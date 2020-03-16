Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $18.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.82. 250,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.