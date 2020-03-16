Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $8.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,485. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

