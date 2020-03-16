Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,565,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $4.39 on Monday, hitting $26.50. 57,428,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

