Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 31,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,723,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,312,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,410,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,428,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

