Wells Fargo & Co Trims G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price to $20.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ GIII traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.