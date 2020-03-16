William Blair Weighs in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 828,069 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

