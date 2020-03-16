WinCash Hits Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $7.78 million and $59,293.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00101959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

