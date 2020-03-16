WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

