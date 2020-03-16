WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,053 shares. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$8.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $694.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

