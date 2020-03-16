WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,244 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WPX Energy worth $44,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

WPX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. 23,257,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

