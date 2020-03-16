Wrapped Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $1.31 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $5,003.72 or 1.00477680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00033318 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00114003 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000810 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000911 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 890 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

