XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. State Street Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in XBiotech by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XBIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

