Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) PT Lowered to $65.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

XEL traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. 1,633,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after buying an additional 195,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

