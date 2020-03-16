Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.03% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XERS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

