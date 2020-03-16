Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xperi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xperi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Xperi by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 712,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $672.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.16. Xperi has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

