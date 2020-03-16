XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

