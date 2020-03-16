XRP (XRP) Market Cap Achieves $6.36 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Zebpay, Bitbns and CoinFalcon. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $2.72 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,064,426 coins and its circulating supply is 43,842,625,397 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, DragonEX, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, OTCBTC, Ripple China, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Covesting, CEX.IO, BTC Markets, CoinFalcon, B2BX, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Tripe Dice Exchange, LakeBTC, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, GOPAX, Stellarport, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Bitso, Korbit, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Gatehub, Huobi, Bitbank, Bitlish, BitBay, MBAex, BitFlip, CoinBene, WazirX, ZB.COM, Coinone, Indodax, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Braziliex, Bitinka, C2CX, BitMarket, Coindeal, Coinhub, Vebitcoin, Binance, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitbns, Bitstamp, Exmo, Koineks, Koinex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Gate.io, BtcTurk, Cryptomate, Coinrail, ABCC, Bits Blockchain, Fatbtc, RippleFox, Exrates, Kuna, Kraken, Independent Reserve, Coinsquare, DigiFinex and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

