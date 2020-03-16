YEE (YEE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,614.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and DEx.top. YEE has a market capitalization of $533,622.57 and $16,614.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.04188852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC, DigiFinex, Huobi, OKEx and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

