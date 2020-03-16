Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 932,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,695 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $129,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.