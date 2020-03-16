Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of YUMA stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.49% of Yuma Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.