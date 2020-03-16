Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.75. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

KNSL stock traded down $19.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.35. 50,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

