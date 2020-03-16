Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.22. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NGL opened at $3.35 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $385.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

