Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,453,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $4.89 on Monday, reaching $50.07. 1,030,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,499. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

