Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.59). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 45,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,403. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

