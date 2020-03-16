Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.28. CDW reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $14.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.97. 2,461,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. CDW has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

