Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.12). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, VP Earl Childress bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $32,477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,520,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 452,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

OII stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 4,381,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

