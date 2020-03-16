Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBIO. TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 848,191 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 89.7% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,542,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 585,701 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.23 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

