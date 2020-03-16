Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $26.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.31. 980,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,592. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $118.23 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

