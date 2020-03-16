Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,549. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,240 shares of company stock worth $444,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

