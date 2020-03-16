Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.13 Target Price for IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR)

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IsoRay an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:ISR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. 424,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,968. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.