Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.68 Price Target for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.68 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.
