Zacks: Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond Eagle Acquisition an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE VRT traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,417. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $750.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

