Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.56. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

